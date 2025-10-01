43 Shows to Participate in The Off Broadway Alliance’s 20at20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A record-breaking 43 shows will participate in The Off Broadway Alliance's the Fall 2025 edition of 20at20. The promotion returns on Monday, October 20th and continues through Sunday, November 9, offering $20 tickets to participating plays and musicals when purchased at the box office 20 minutes prior to curtain.

For nearly 20 years, 20at20 has been one of New York’s most eagerly anticipated promotions for budget-conscious theatergoers.

Shows in the upcoming program include (alphabetically): And Then We Were No More (La MaMa); Art of Leaving (Pershing Square Signature Center); Crooked Cross (Theatre Row); Drunk Dracula (Ruby Theatre); Drunk Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet (Ruby Theatre); Exorcistic: The Rock Musical featuring a surprise Broadway guest diva at each performance (Asylum NYC); Friends! The Musical Parody (The Theater Center); Gazillion Bubble Show (New World Stages); The Glitch (The Theater Center); Gwyneth Goes Skiing (SoHo Playhouse); Jamie Allan’s Amaze (New World Stages); Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo (New World Stages); Murdoch: The Final Interview (Theatre 555); Nona’s Supper Club (Chelsea Table + Stage); Not Ready for Prime Time (MCC Theater Space); Nothing Like Broadway! (Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater); The Office! A Musical Parody (The Theater Center); Pen Pals with a rotating cast including Marcia Cross, Priscilla López, Paulette Washington and Catherine Curtin (DR2); Perfect Crime (The Theater Center); The Pitch (Actors Temple Theatre); The Play That Goes Wrong (New World Stages); Pygmalion (Theatre Row); Queens (Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center); Richard II starring Michael Urie (Astor Place Theatre); Romy & Michele: The Musical starring Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay (Stage 42); Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos (Chelsea Table + Stage); Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing (The Theater Center); Sleepy Hollow the Musical (Players Theatre); and (un)conditional (SoHo Playhouse).

The Laurie Beechman Theatre will also feature its lineup in 20at20, including:

A Dream Needs Believing; Carey: The Emancipation of Mimi; Carol Baniewicz: Homeschooled Freak; Christina Bianco: Way, Way Back; Jackie Cox Is Evil Nurse Jackie; Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special; Justin Sargent’s Broadway Horror Show; Kiki Ball-Change: We’re in Hell; Liz Lieber: Back at the Beechman; Lorna Luft: Optimistic Voice; Polaris Productions: In the Key of Me; Shitzprobe! The Improvised Broadway Musical; Sutton Lee Seymour: Witch, Please! Witches, B*tches & Misunderstood Women; and The Substance: The Parody Musical.

During 20at20, theatergoers can see seven or eight shows for less than the price of one Broadway ticket. The program gives audiences the chance to explore what’s happening Off Broadway — the place where exciting, innovative theater begins.

“Fall is here and 20at20 is back with more than 40 magical experiences of live theatre - the kind that Off Broadway is famous for,” said Peter Breger, president of the Off Broadway Alliance. “These are innovative, intimate, nervy, playful shows that always take you by surprise and show you a good time. And with 20at20, there’s something for everyone. Why not see one show — or two or three — when you can pick up a ticket for just 20 bucks?”

20at20 is presented by the Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a nonprofit corporation of theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging Off Broadway theater and making live theater more accessible to new and diverse audiences. Among its initiatives, the OBA sponsors a free seminar series on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway, featuring major figures from the community. The OBA also created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which documents Off Broadway’s $500 million annual contribution to New York City’s economy.