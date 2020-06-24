42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is Closing for Good
The New York Post has reported that the McDonald's on West 42nd Street in Times Square will be closing its doors for good.
Read the full story HERE.
That McDonald's location first opened its doors 17 years ago. A spokesman for the company said it was "a difficult decision," to close the restaurant, and claimed that the closure was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
"McDonald's reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward,"
The spokesman continued to say, "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at the flagship McDonald's on 45th Street and Broadway and in the neighboring communities,"
Check out the full story HERE.
