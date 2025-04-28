42ND STREET Begins At Narrows Community Theater In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Despite having to shut down their last production during the start of the pandemic, Narrows Community Theater will present the beloved musical, 42nd Street, to its Bay Ridge Brooklyn stage this weekend.

This Broadway classic showcases incredible tap dancing sequences and classic melodies such as "We're in the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle off to Buffalo," "Dames," and, of course, "42nd Street."

Fresh off the heels of the Stock Market Crash of 1929, a hopeful young actress makes her way to a Broadway audition, and a struggling director desperately tries to produce a hit show again.

Jessica McRoberts serves as director and choreographer alongside Trevor Bourland as music director.

Running at Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater (403 John Warren Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228). A REAL ID federally compliant DMV-issued driver license, learner permit, non-driver ID, or passport is REQUIRED for entry at the Ft Hamilton Army Base Security gate.

Friday May 2 at 8p

Saturday May 3 at 8p

Sunday May 4 at 2p.

Tickets: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/narrows-community-theater/67c88f737498d90f5a3a3d69/tickets

Adult: $35

Seniors and Students: $30

Children under 12 or Groups of 15 or More: $2

