40th Annual Artios Awards Get a Date for 2025 Ceremony

Casting Society has announced that the 40th Annual Artios Awards, honoring excellence in casting across feature films, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials, and theatre, will be presented on February ﻿12, 2025.

All nominations and voting are done within CSA membership. Nominations for Television, Theater, Commercials, Streaming, and Short Form Film (for projects June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024) will be announced November 1, 2024. Nominations for Theatrical Film (for projec﻿ts January 1 – December 31, 2024) will be announced December 16, 2024.

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY

Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information.

