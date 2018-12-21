30 Rock Star Jack McBrayer Will Play Ogie In West End WAITRESS

It is announced today that US film and television star Jack McBrayer will make his West End debut in the role of Ogie in Waitress, which will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre.

As previously announced, Katharine McPhee will star as Jenna, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year, alongside Marisha Wallace as Becky, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Peter Hannah as Earl and with David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

Jack McBrayer was Emmy-nominated for his portrayal of Kenneth Parcell on the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed series 30 Rock for NBC. He is also known for his work on The Jack and Triumph Show for Universal/Adult Swim, Adult Swim's first half hour comedy straight to series pickup, which Jack executive produced and starred opposite Robert Smigel. He can be seen in Cooties opposite Elijah Wood and Rainn Wilson for Lionsgate which premiered at Sundance. Jack also starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall opposite Jason Segel, directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow for Universal. His other credits include Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, directed and written by Adam McKay and produced by Judd Apatow for Columbia Pictures; The Campaign opposite Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, directed by Jay Roach for Warner Bros; opposite Bill Hader in The To Do List for CBS Films; and They Came Together opposite Paul Rudd and directed by David Wain for Lionsgate.

Jack can also be seen appearing on ABC's The Middle, Comedy Central's Drunk History opposite Derek Waters and USA's Playing House opposite Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair. He can be heard voicing the lead role of Fix-It Felix in Wreck-It Ralph, directed Rich Moore and produced by John Lasseter for Disney. His other animated film voice credits include Despicable Me for Universal, The Simpsons on Fox and Archer on FX.

Waitress also recently announced the first of its "Cast Album Karaoke" nights in London, meaning that theatre lovers who have always dreamt of singing on the West End stage will soon be able to make their dream a reality. The first ever karaoke nights will be held post-show on Tuesday 19 February and Monday 18 March 2019. For the chance to sing one minute of any song from the show - live on stage and accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley - interested audience members just need to sign up in the theatre before the performance.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened on 24 April 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theater. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, featuring original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

