Spencer Glass, actor and coach, gives direction on how to feel stronger in your next audition.

I’ve been auditioning in New York City since I was a kid. I begged my parents to take time off work to bring me into the city for open calls, and eventually, I did an agent/manager showcase where I secured representation. I was a strong auditioner when I was younger—confident, comfortable with people, and genuinely excited to be there. But even after graduating from college, it probably still took me several years to truly grasp the “audition experience” and all the nuances that come with it.

Auditioning is funny because you’re never really "ready." The only control you have is how you handle the twists and turns. I always tell my clients (and myself) that auditioning is like sharing your piece of a group project. The best way to act in a group project is to be a calm, collaborative team member—and ease will take you far in auditions. That said, there are small things you can do in the room to ground your work and feel more connected. The following three tips are things I didn’t fully embrace until later in my career.

1. Using Your Reader

If you’re auditioning for a role with sides, music, and an appointment time, there will likely be a reader in the room. Their job is to read the sides with you and play the other characters in the scene. USE THEM! Make eye contact, direct your body towards them, and engage with the person reading. This can be confusing, but it’s something I never learned in college, and nobody told me growing up. Usually, the reader is sitting at the end of the table or just in front of it. It's like self-taping, but instead of staring at a camera, you’re looking at your reader. Just remember, don’t touch or move the reader, and maintain a bit of distance. You don’t need to stare straight ahead while someone speaks to you—dive IN with them.

2. Speaking to the Accompanist

Whether it’s an open call, equity call, or you’re bringing your own song into an appointment, it’s common to give your accompanist the tempo and any directions. This should take no more than 15 seconds. I always walk into the audition room with my finger subtly inside the page of my music, so I don’t waste time flipping through my book. Once I place my music in front of the accompanist, I point to where I’m starting, tap out the tempo on my knee (please don’t snap your fingers, I repeat, don’t snap your fingers), and indicate where I’ll end. If I cross out anything or make notes in my cut, I make sure to point that out. And, don’t forget to thank your accompanist before you sing—they’re playing a lot that day!

3. Who Is Behind the Table?

It’s crucial to know who you’re auditioning for. Who is the casting office? Who from casting is covering this project? Is the director, music director, choreographer, or producer in the room? Who are their assistants or associates? You may have met some of these people before, so it’s great to reconnect in your audition—if you know ahead of time. The number of times I’ve heard actors introduce themselves as if they’re meeting creatives for the first time, only to realize they’ve previously auditioned for them, is countless. It’s professional to know who is leading the project. When you walk into the room, it’s nice to say, “good to see you again” or “I don’t think we’ve seen each other since XYZ callbacks.” Part of our job when it comes to auditioning is keeping track of who we've met. It's a lovely, caring, and subtle action to say hi to folks who have previously seen your work.

Auditioning is our job as actors. It's important to feel like we have ownership in these rooms, and finding that agency takes a while. Auditioning truly is an art form, and there's always tiny things that help us hone this skill. I'm excited for you and all your auditions, and even with this advice, please remember to enjoy yourself. If you're finding joy, so will the creative team.