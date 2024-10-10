2025 Jimmy Awards Will Return to the Minskoff Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway League Foundation has just announced that the 16th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The ceremony highlights the best of high school musical theatre talent and features nominees from over 50 regions across the U.S. To date, more than 1,000 student nominees have participated in the program. Tickets will go on sale for the public closer to the event.

The Jimmy Awards is a national talent showcase celebrating outstanding student achievement and recognizing the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The evening features dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will conclude with two talented students being presented with the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

“We are happy to announce that the 16th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on June 23, 2025 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, and we look forward to welcoming 110 nominees to New York City to experience the unique thrill of performing on a Broadway stage,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “The Jimmy Awards not only have an immense impact on the lives of the nominees, but also on the theatre community at large. To date, over 70 program alumni have gone on to perform in Broadway and Touring Broadway shows – not to mention landing roles in both television and film. The talent that this program produces and nurtures is tremendous, and we at The Broadway League look forward to celebrating that talent during another memorable ceremony.”

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2025 Jimmy Awards anticipates welcoming 110 nominees from 55 regional awards programs as they make their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this exhilarating talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA®) program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in over 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, honor dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.



Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a 10-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. This rigorous education program will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation’s mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron