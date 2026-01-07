2025 Christmas Spectacular Closes With Highest Attendance In 25 Years

The 2025 run of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes saw the production's highest attendance in 25 years – surpassing 1.2 million tickets across 216 performances. Guests from all 50 states and 125 countries attended the 2025 Christmas Spectacular, which ran during the Radio City Rockettes milestone 100th anniversary year. The 2025 production opened November 6, 2025 and closed January 5, 2026. For updates on the 2026 Christmas Spectacular, including early access to tickets to ensure you don't miss this must-see production, sign up at www.rockettes.com.

“This milestone Christmas Spectacular season is a testament to the unique talent and cultural resonance of the Rockettes that has endured for 100 years,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions at MSG Entertainment. “Propelled by the Rockettes and their universal appeal, the Christmas Spectacular continues to be an inspiring and uplifting holiday tradition for people across the globe – reinforcing that the powerful combination of live performance, sisterhood, and joy transcends generations.”

The Rockettes 100th anniversary and 2025 Christmas Spectacular were celebrated across New York City and around the world via social media. Inside Radio City, audiences attending the 2025 Christmas Spectacular got a peek into the dance company's history via a pre-show video that ran ahead of every performance, and had access to unique costume exhibits and activations that celebrated the legacy of the line – which will remain on display for guests attending the Radio City Music Hall Tour Experience. In partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation, 6th Ave between 50th and 51st Streets outside Radio City's marquee was renamed “Rockettes Way” for a portion of the show's run. And around New York City, the Rockettes partnered with some of the most iconic cultural institutions – the Empire State Building, the Museum of Broadway, Serendipity 3, Magnolia Bakery – and some of the world's most iconic brands – Waterford, Kith – to create custom exhibits, treats and merchandise – extending the centennial celebrations across the City. The Rockettes also performed as part of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday window unveiling and light show, and were featured in two of the store's iconic windows.



On social media, the “Rockettes 100” four-part digital series has been viewed more than 3.2 million times and celebrates the history, dance style, and future of the Rockettes. The Rockettes' annual appearances and performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, TODAY, Live with Kelly and Mark, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and NBC Nightly News also honored the Rockettes centennial. And, for the first time in their history, the Rockettes were profiled on CBS Sunday Morning, and both the dance company and their home of Radio City Music Hall were featured by Architectural Digest. Locally, the 2025 Christmas Spectacular was featured in a 30-minute special on WNBC, which ran during December across the region.



To honor the thousands of women who have kicked up their heels on the Rockettes line over the last century, the dance company launched Rockettes Legacy timed with the centennial, with the mission of fostering lifelong connections for all former Rockettes and preserving the dance company's extraordinary history. On November 19, 2025, more than 500 current and former Rockettes came together at Radio City Music Hall for the official 100th anniversary celebration at Opening Night of the Christmas Spectacular. All former Rockettes are encouraged to join Rockettes Legacy at www.rockettes.com/rockettes-legacy.



The Christmas Spectacular has been a staple of the holiday season since its opening in 1933. Since then, more than 73 million people from across the world have seen the beloved production.