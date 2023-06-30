2024 Olivier Awards Sets April Date at the Royal Albert Hall

The Olivier Awards 2024 will take place on Sunday 14 April, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Established in 1976 and run by the Society of London Theatre, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre and are Britain’s most prestigious stage honours.

The eligibility period for next year’s nominations is from 15 Feb 2023 to 27 Feb 2024. This is for productions across all main theatre categories, as well as the dance, opera, family and affiliate categories.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday 12 March, and there will be a Nominees Celebration taking place later that month, with the date to be confirmed.

Mastercard is returning as the Olivier Awards headline sponsor for the 14th year running (including a two-year hiatus for COVID-19).

Further details will be revealed soon.



Photo credit: Christie Goodwin