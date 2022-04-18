2022 Drama Desk Awards Nominations Will Be Announced on May 2

The nominations for the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on May 2, 2022. The year's cutoff for Drama Desk Award consideration is May 1. The ceremony will return this year, and further details will be announced at a later date.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater honors for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

"The Drama Desk Awards are a celebration of what's outstanding at all levels of professional theater in New York City," said David Barbour and Charles Wright. "The awards show honors the variety, creativity, and sheer talent that New York City theater offers; and after an uncertain time in the industry, it's exciting that live theater is back and thriving."

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards reflect enthusiasm for all aspects of New York's professional theater.

The 2021-2022 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance, UrbanExcavations.com), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Juan Michael Porter II (TheBody.com; freelance: TDF Stages, Did They Like It?, New York Theatre Guide), Ayanna Prescod (freelance: Variety, New York Theatre Guide, Today Tix), Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania), and Diep Tran (freelance: Backstage, American Theatre, Broadway News, New York Theater Guide).