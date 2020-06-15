2021 OSCARS Postponed Two Months

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast has been postponed until April 25, 2021. According to Variety, the ceremony has been postponed two months.

Academy president DAVID RUBIN and CEO Dawn Hudson spoke about the postponement saying, "For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control. This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

The Academy also announced that the Governors Awards gala has been postponed to a later unspecified date and the December opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will now take place in April.

The Academy extended release date eligibility rules, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A feature film must now have a qualifying release date between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. The submission deadline for specialty categories (animated feature film, documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, animated short film, live action short film) is Dec. 1, 2020. The submission deadline for general entry categories, including best picture, original score and original song, is now Jan. 15, 2021.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement, "We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year's show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures."

Academy key dates for the 2020/2021 Oscar season are as follows:

Preliminary voting begins: Feb 1, 2021

Preliminary voting ends: Feb. 5, 2021

Oscars shortlists announcement: Feb. 9, 2021

Nominations voting begins: Mar. 5, 2021

Nominations voting ends: Mar. 10, 2021

Oscar nominations announcement: Mar. 15, 2021

Oscars nominees luncheon: April 15, 2021

Final voting begins: April 15, 2021

Museum gala: April 17, 2021

Final voting ends: April 20, 2021

Oscars: April 25, 2021

Museum public opening: April 30, 2021

