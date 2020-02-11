2020 VISION: THE NEXT CELEBRITY PRESIDENT (Impressions Comedy Show) is Coming to Improv Asylum

At 2020 Vision: The Next Celebrity President, your favorite celebrities debate each other to become president! Comedians perform impressions of celebrities in this hour-long show, which features catchy slogans, campaign speeches, and opinions on hard-hitting issues from celebrities like Tracy Morgan, Kourtney Kardashian, Cardi B, Tom Hanks, Ice T, and more! Come prepared to vote for your favorite candidate - YOU choose the winner!

Created & produced by Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC's Bring the Funny) and produced & hosted by Alex Preston (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), 2020 Vision is your much-needed break from the current political climate! Each month, new celebs (portrayed by comedians) will debate it out in the year leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election. Don't miss out on this hilarious dysfunctional debate-style show, filled with the best celebrity impressions you've ever seen! There's no other show like it.

FEBRUARY LINEUP:

RACHAEL BURKE is BILLIE EILISH (Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC's Bring the Funny)

KEVIN COBBS is Paul McCartney (Comedy Central, Sesame Street)

Lagina Hill is Whoopi Goldberg (Winner of the 2019 Women in Comedy Festival/HBO Pitch Your Pages competition, UCB Characters Welcome)

CAROLINE CASTRO is Jennifer Lopez (Magnet House sketch teams, "I Feel Funny" digital sketch show)

Instagram: @nextcelebpresident

Twitter: @nextcelebpres

[Past performers include: Andrea Lopez (NBC's Bring the Funny, Buzzfeed) as Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan Griffin (2019 JFL New Faces: Characters) as ICE T, Maya Deshmukh (AzN PoP!, High Maintenance) as Cardi B, Rachael Burke as Ariana Grande/Taylor Swift (NBC's Bring the Funny, Tonight Show), Matt Friend (Winner of Kenan Thompson Ultimate Comedy Experience) as Armie Hammer, and Max Knoblauch (Russian Doll, UCB) as Tom Hanks.]

Location:

Improv Asylum (NYC)

Date:

2/20/2020, 8pm

Address:

307 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

Nearest trains: 1, 2 at 23rd & 28th St Station; A C E at 23rd St, many options at Penn Station

Cross Streets: 26th St & 8th Avenue, NYC

Ticket Price:

$12 online/$15 at the door

Phone number: 2122035435

Email:

nextcelebpresident@gmail.com

Ticket link:

https://www.improvasylum.com/shows/2020-vision-the-next-celebrity-president-2/





