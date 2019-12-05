2020 Kids' Night on Broadway Tickets Are Now On Sale

Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayWorld JR

The Broadway League has announced that Kids' Night on Broadway® tickets are on sale now at KidsNightonBroadway.com. The event will take place in New York City on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teenagers, age 18 and under, can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult (all guests must have a ticket to attend shows; offer is applied as 50% off each ticket; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders).

Participating shows include*:

Ain't Too Proud- The Life and Times of The Temptations

Aladdin**

Beetlejuice

Chicago

Come From Away

Frozen

Jagged Little Pill

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Lion King

Mean Girls

Moulin Rouge!

The Phantom of the Opera

Six

Wicked

*Shows are subject to change

** The Aladdin Kids' Night performance will be on Wednesday, February 26

A ticket to Kids' Night on Broadway includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, activities, and more. On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more events still to be announced! Edison Park Fast parking discounts can be found online at KidsNightonBroadway.com. Restaurant discounts will be announced in January.

Audience members attending their first Broadway show can visit the show's merchandise counter or ask their usher about getting a commemorative "My First Broadway Show" sticker to wear or place on their Playbill.

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.





