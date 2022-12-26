16 Broadway Shows Will Close in the Next Two Months

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Between now and February 12, 2023, sixteen Broadway shows will take their final bows.

Dec. 26, 2022  

The coming two months will be a dark time for Broadway... literally. A whopping 16 shows will close for good. Below, check out the full list, organized by date.

December 23, 2022

Ain't No Mo: Following a small extension, the new play will conclude its Broadway run at the Belasco Theatre. The show received support from celebrities like RuPaul, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and Whoopi Goldberg in its final weeks.

January 1, 2023

A Christmas Carol: The holiday classic of the season, starring Jefferson Mays (and only Jefferson Mays), will soon have its final ghostly visit at the Nederlander Theatre.

January 8, 2023

1776: Roundabout Theatre Company's revolution concludes at the American Airlines Theatre. The production will begin a national tour in February 2023 in Philadelphia, PA at the Forrest Theatre.

Almost Famous: This rock concert will soon play its final chord at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. A cast recording is still set to be released on March 17, 2023.

Beetlejuice: The ghost with the most makes his final haunt (for real this time) at the Marquis Theatre.

Into the Woods: The first musical of the 2022 Broadway season soon journeys out of the woods and into a theatre near you. A national tour begins February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY.

January 15, 2023

A Strange Loop: The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will soon think its final thought at the Lyceum Theatre.

Death of a Salesman: This Broadway production made history as the first to tell Arthur Miller's story from the from the perspective of a Black family. It soon concludes its landmark run at the Hudson Theatre.

The Music Man: Harold Hill plays his final minuete at the Winter Garden Theatre with original stars (Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster) in tow.

The Old Man & the Pool: The Vivian Beaumont Theater says goodbye to the acclaimed solo show from comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia.

Topdog/Underdog: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins will take their final bow in Suzan-Lori Parks' darkly comic fable.

January 29

The Collaboration: Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope's limited enagement comes to a close following a short extension from Manhattan Theatre Club.

The Piano Lesson: The August Wilson classic is the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway. But all good things must come to an end, as will this acclaimed producion, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

February 5, 2023

Take Me Out: The hit play came back for a few extra innings following its previous enagement earlier this year, but the show will soon close for good at the the Schoenfeld Theatre.

February 12, 2023

Between Riverside and Crazy: Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play takes its final bow at Second Stage Theatre's Broadway Home- the Hayes Theatre.

Ohio State Murders: The newly christened James Earl Jones Theatre will say goodbye to its first production, led by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald.


16 Broadway Shows Will Close in the Next Two Months
