14th Street Y Presents LIVE FREE, LOVE FIERCE, A Series Of PRIDE Events At The Educational Alliance

The first PRIDE event series hosted by the 14th Street Y, LIVE FREE, LOVE FIERCE reaches across multiple Educational Alliance sites. This series is a celebration of diversity, love, acceptance, and most importantly PRIDE. They will honor the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and celebrate in the first-ever WorldPride in NYC by inviting the LGBTQIA+ community to the events at various Educational Alliance sites across Downtown Manhattan where they can celebrate one's identity loud and proud. At the 14th Street Y and Educational Alliance, truly everyone is welcome. 14StreetY.org/PRIDE

The celebration will kick off on June 1, 2019 from 7-9pm with the Queerly Contemporary Festival, an evening of LGBTQIA+ dance makers investigating and celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ experience and voices in contemporary dance making in the Theater at the 14th Street Y. Artists include: Burr Johnson, Brother(hood) Dance!, Sebastian Abarbanell, Nia & Ness, Kanon Sapp. Xianix Barrera, Em Papineau and Sofia Engelman, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, Daniel Padierna. After the show, celebrate with a PRIDE themed cocktail with neighborhood partner Sister Jane, 349 E. 13th St. $20 for general seating, $30 for cabaret tables. Prices are the same both members and non-members.

The 14Y will also host a Family Fun Day including activities for parents and kids alike! Including snacks and beverages, face painting, arts and crafts, and their very own youth PRIDE march. Come celebrate love and diversity at PRIDE Family Fun Day. $10 suggested donation, children are free. The event is on the 14th Street Y rooftop on June 15, 2019 from 3-6pm.

Celebrate the diverse stories that live at the heart of the LGBTQIA+ community during Full Disclosure: A night of storytelling celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.Educational Alliance is hosting a night purely dedicated to sharing these stories. You will hear from EA staff and members about who they are, where they are from, and what it means to be an LGBTQIA+ person. Putting their stories at the forefront, this will be a night to celebrate and come alongside them in their journey to live free, love fierce. Tickets are $15. This event is 21+ and will take place at Caveat, 21A Clinton Street, NYC, from 6:30- 8:30pm on June 17, 2019: https://www.caveat.nyc/category/storytelling

The culminating event of the first ever PRIDE series is participation at the annual PRIDE March on June 30, 2019. Educational Alliance will take to the streets and offer their staff as support in the pride march endeavors, celebrating alongside the rest of the NYC community who will be marching in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall.

The 14th Street Y is a vibrant community center grounded in the belief that contemporary Jewish sensibilities can be a source of inspiration, connection, and learning for the individuals and families we serve throughout downtown Manhattan. We focus on health and fitness, education and enrichment programs, and innovative arts and cultural programming. We are committed to the development of the whole person and bettering people's lives and strengthening individual and family connections by building an inclusive, dynamic, and sustainable community and serve more than 26,000 people annually with a variety of community programs.

Educational Alliance brings together and partners with diverse communities in Lower Manhattan, offering individuals and families high-quality, multi-generational programs and services that enhance their well-being and socioeconomic opportunities. We are a place where everyone is welcome and where progress is powered one relationship at a time. We are proud of our legacy as a Jewish organization and we provide high-quality, transformational services and programs to all New Yorkers through our network of community centers on Manhattan's Lower East Side and East Village. As we have for 130 years, we offer best-in-class programming-now across 15 sites-focusing on a mix of education, health and wellness, arts and culture, and civic engagement.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You