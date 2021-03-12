10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 8-12, 2021

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: If I Could Tell You One Thing

Student Blogger: Lily Kaufman

Excerpt: Student Blogger Lily Kaufman asks successful theatre artists, actors, producers, administrators, technicians, and writers what they would tell their 18-year-old selves if they had the chance.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Reaching the Other Side of the World Through Storytelling

Student Blogger: Audrey Myers

Excerpt: In order to graduate from Samford University as a theatre student, one must complete a final thesis called a "Catalyst project." This year, two senior Theatre for Youth majors, Anna Johnson and Chloe Tower, teamed up to reach students on the other side of the world through their collaborative senior project.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Dream Cast for a Fiddler on the Roof Movie Remake

Student Blogger: Hallie Jaffe

Excerpt: As the number of movie musicals in the making continues to rise, I think we are overdue for a Fiddler on the Roof remake. To get the ball rolling for all you big-time producers, this is my dream cast.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: My Unforgettable Moment

Student Blogger: Olivia Noel

Excerpt: I was ridiculously excited. Especially when I found out we were going to see Aladdin On Broadway. I had never seen a Broadway show before, what I didn't know was how it was going to affect me.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Passion Always Finds Its Way

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: Wow, time has flown so fast, I mean we are in March already and today I was reflecting about that, and I came to the conclusion that it is amazing to be part of a community where time is the thing that matters the less. Why do I say this? Look at us, we all love everything that has to do with performing and we have found the ways to keep shining and sharing even if most of live performances and most of cinemas are off. We have created platforms and channels to show our art and this is because of one thing: PASSION

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Block and Jerjian Present: Safe & Sound the Musical

Student Blogger: Kyle Morales

Excerpt: Safe & Sound the Musical brings attention to mental health, self-love, toxic masculinity, equality and kindness. The character Love, played by Block, guides 3 characters toward rediscovering who they are by reconnecting them with their inner child.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: "Actors Can't Have Acne" (And Other Lies I've Believed)

Student Blogger: Anna Demaria

Excerpt: The truth is, we all have something we don't like about ourselves. Right now, that's my skin. It's a continual process to accept yourself. When I look back at my life, I'm sure I'll regret all the time I wasted worrying about being "perfect." There simply is no time to waste. So why not accept ourselves where we are at today?

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Tricks to Build Your Repertoire

Student Blogger: Caitlin Carter

Excerpt: I used to feel that before I considered singing a song, it would need to check every box on my list. But now, I choose material that makes me infinitely happy, and challenges me just the same. I also used to dread trying to find new songs that were a good fit for me, but now it is a mindless activity I do almost every day. And I love it. We are so lucky that our trickiest homework of the week might just be that we need to find that perfect jazz standard for class. Revel in it!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 18 Songs for 18 Sondheim Shows (Part 1 of 3)

Student Blogger: Michael Scuotto

Excerpt: When I was about 7, I saw the West Side Story movie for the first time, and I loved it. I memorized the entire script, snapped my way around the school yard during recess, you know, normal kid stuff. Even then, I remember thinking "hey, this Sondheim guy is pretty cool".

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Dream Casting for the Wicked Movie

Student Blogger: Madison Moore

Excerpt: With the recent announcement that Jonathan M. Chu will be officially directing the Wicked movie adaptation, a slew of dream castings has followed on social media websites everywhere. So I decided to take my own crack at it. Here's my ideal casting for the movie!