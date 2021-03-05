10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 1-5, 2021

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

BWW Blog: Is BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL the Future of Broadway?

Student Blogger: Isabella Schiavon

Excerpt: Enter the scene two incredibly talented young artists, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, only 22 and 19 years old respectively. The duo has only met one year ago when they were introduced to work on another musical project. Needless to say, they clicked! Both grew up as musical theatre fans, but Abigail has a background in pop, while Emily has a diverse upbringing (from her singles, to composing full symphonies, and even Ellen's wedding song).

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Letters from a Nobody in New York #2 - Ask a Professor, Marymount Edition!

Student Blogger: Liam Joshua Munn

Excerpt: Professors are the gateways into your college careers, they can either make or break an institution for a student. Sometimes you meet a Professor that becomes your champion, a person who will cheer you on when you fail and when you succeed.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Six Degrees of Separation - Theatre Edition!

Student Blogger: Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: If you haven't heard of the game Six Degrees of Separation, you're missing out BIG TIME. Six Degrees is the kind of game you play on a road trip in hour 7 out of 12, when everything else has become boring.

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: How I Learned to Drive... In a Month

Student Blogger: Mary Felix

Excerpt: My first opportunity of this semester has been through my school's student led theatre organization, Pinnacle Productions. I was cast in Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive here at Point Park University. Cast in the Greek Choir, I had no idea how this heavy-loaded drama would come to life due to the effects of COVID-19. Yet, I knew if anyone was going to make this show possible, it was going to be the students of Point Park!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: How Disability Representation in Theater Changed How I See Myself

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: I think that the theater industry has a long way to go when it comes to the relationship between disabilities and the stage. Seeing disabled people succeed in this industry has given me the confidence I need to continue finding my path in theater. There are also times, in this industry, that make me feel small and misrepresented. But, in the future, we can just hope things get better.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Necessary Songs For Your Travel Playlist

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: Recently, I took a trip to the West Coast for a family event and the six hour flight was perfect to catch up on schoolwork or relax in general before the craziness of the trip really kicked in. But most importantly, the long time in the air made for a great time to listen to music and of course, a trip is not complete without the best possible playlist. So, I compiled a small list of the best songs to listen to whether it's a road trip or long flight and am so excited to share them!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Sing, Sing, Sing

Student Blogger: Khailah Johnson

Excerpt: Last week I had my very first voice lesson in almost a year! It's crazy to think I haven't done something that I used to do everyday that fueled me as an artist and individual for so long. When I heard the piano start to play the intro of my favorite Barbara Streisand song I got so nervous. I felt like I had been out of practice. But as soon as I started singing I felt like I was home again.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Breaking Through The Pandemic Wall

Student Blogger: Leah Packer

Excerpt: This month marks one year since the world went absolutely crazy, and I thought I'd dedicate some blog space to addressing "the pandemic wall." I heard this phrase recently, and it really sums up how I've been feeling lately.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: In the Same Boat

Student Blogger: Josie Reynolds

Excerpt: This semester, I had the privilege and honor to be cast in another production at Niagara University. Vital Signs is a collection of monologues for and about women. This show encapsulates the trials of what being a woman means. It has been super rewarding being in this show, however this experience has been very different and unique to anything I have experienced before.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Ranking Male Broadway Characters Based on How Much I Would Like to Date Them

Student Blogger: Marissa Tomeo

Excerpt: I've decided in the aftermath of my crippling solitude to create a list of male Broadway characters based on if they would be good boyfriends or not. This list is ranked from worst (9) to best (1). Let's begin!