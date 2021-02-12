10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

BWW Blog: Adjusting to Life Off the Stage

Student Blogger: Meguire Hennes

Excerpt: "It seems people are getting used to life in quarantine, even though we wish we didn't have to adapt to it. People are finding ways to stay career motivated. They are making sure their families and friends are not feeling ignored. The pandemic has caused so many struggles for everyone. I hope hearing the relatable stories from a professor, two students, a working actor and a producer inspire you to keep pursuing your passions."

Read the full blog here!

Taylor Swift - Please, Please Write a Musical!" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/200-155799337d53bc1dbabd7ee5c0daa8ef.jpg" align="right" width="150" />BWW Blog: Dear Taylor Swift - Please, Please Write a Musical!

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: "You've conquered country, pop and now alternative music. You've won 10 Grammy awards (so far). You've topped the charts and broken your own records. What's next?

Here's my pitch: write a musical.

It could be anything. There is a lot of creative freedom in musicals, with opportunities totally unique to the theater world. As theatrical as your concerts are-I will never forget seeing people on stilts on the "Red" tour-it's clear that you have an eye for staging art."

Read the full blog here!

Cara Dipietro" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/200200-62970b595c2755ab34fc0d26272b31c2.jpg" align="left" width="150" />BWW Blog: An Interview with Cara Dipietro

Student Blogger: Hallie Jaffe

Excerpt: "Deciding to take matters into her own hands, Cara started her podcast to break down the fatphobic casting tendencies within the industry while featuring guests of all different shapes, sizes, races, ethnicities, gender identities, etc.

"And so there kind of came the point this last semester where I sat down and I was like, you know what, like screw it. Why don't I just be that person that I needed freshman year? And so I started 'F*CK THE BROADWAY BODY,'" said Cara."

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Bridging the Gap - Martín Acuña's Mission with Podcast BACKSTAGE TALK

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: "This past weekend, I had the pleasure of interviewing Martín Acuña, host of BACKSTAGE TALK podcast. Twenty-six years old and currently based in Colombia, he has a contagious passion and spirit for the arts and storytelling. What really struck me, though, is his unique mission that he hopes to achieve with his podcast and his work on social media management and digital marketing."

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: The Phenomenon of the Musical Theatre Meme

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: "Ah, yes. The viral musical theatre meme. Inarguably beginning with compilation videos, this artform has morphed into TikTok videos, vague Twitter posts, and more. Today we will explore the humble beginnings of the musical theatre meme, and follow its path into the mainstream."

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Beyond Zoom Plays

Student Blogger: Emily Brooks

Excerpt: "This Covid winter quarter at Northwestern, I'm lucky enough to be engaging with theatre in a variety of ways. Beyond my continued largely-virtual study of musical theatre, I'm choreographing a play with music, performing in a play, and recently performed in a musical theatre cabaret."

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: 10 Must-Watch Theatre Documentaries

Student Blogger: Joey Tabasco

Excerpt: "Movie-musicals have weaved their way into American culture. Who doesn't love watching Julie Andrews sing in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, or the Sharks and Jets dance-fight in West Side Story? [...] But, what many theatre fans haven't seen, are the documentaries exploring the creation of these musicals. Here are ten of the best musical theatre documentaries available on streaming platforms and why you need to watch them."

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: Broadway at the Golden Globes

Student Blogger: Holden Childress

Excerpt: "It's officially awards season! It's that wonderful time of year when the best of the best in TV and film are celebrated and honored for their achievements from the year before, culminating in Hollywood's biggest night: the Academy Awards. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made for a pretty strange awards season, though, with the Oscars now scheduled for late April as opposed to the usual February date. Until then, we've still got other awards shows to watch, most notably the Golden Globes."

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: The Late Late (Puppet) Show

Student Blogger: Sydney Emerson

Excerpt: "It wasn't until I started taking a course in puppetry for my college's January term, where I began learning about more esoteric methods and philosophies of puppetry, that I was able to fully appreciate the amount of puppetry that happened nightly in Ferguson's studio."

Read the full blog here!

BWW Blog: 3 Ways I've Grown as a Student in a Pandemic

Student Blogger: Caitlin Carter

Excerpt: "No one needs to hear that this year has been hard. We all know! Especially us artists. Our bubble of beauty has been more or less popped. I never expected this to happen, to have my junior year as a Musical Theatre student at Coastal Carolina University streamed from my cluttered bedroom, while my cat begs for his litter to be cleaned. But it did. And I have learned a lot. I'm not the same performer I was when I first heard the word "coronavirus," and I'm not the same person either. Here's why..."