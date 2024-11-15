News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

& JULIET Partners With LGBTQIA+ Healthcare Provider For Transgender Awareness Week

The company will release a limited-edition lapel pin to benefit the FOLX HRT Care Fund.

Nov. 15, 2024
& Juliet has partnered with FOLX Health, a nationwide healthcare provider for the LGBTQIA+ community, on a limited-edition lapel pin that launched this week to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week (Nov 13-19). The pins are $12 and are available for purchase now through November 30 online here or at the Sondheim Theatre at the merch stands during performances.

FOLX is the largest health and wellness platform for the LGBTQIA+ community, provides compassionate and comprehensive healthcare designed for the unique needs of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their mission is to create a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment where you can receive the highest quality of care without fear of discrimination.

Proceeds from the sale of this item will benefit the FOLX HRT Care Fund, which provides financial assistance for gender-affirming care. This pin creatively combines the iconic & JULIET ampersand with the colors of the transgender flag. By purchasing this pin, you will be helping fund life-saving, gender-affirming care for the LGBTQIA+ community.





