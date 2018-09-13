Idina Menzel Joins Adam Sandler in Crime Film UNCUT GEMS

Idina Menzel has signed on for the Safdie Brothers' A24 movie Uncut Gems, according to Deadline. Menzel will be joining Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch in the crime film.

Uncut Gems is set in the Diamond district of New York City, and Sandler will star as a jewelry store owner with a gambling addiction who is juggling two relationships and escalating debts. Menzel will play Sandler's wife.

The film's script comes from the Josh and Ben Safdie and writing collaborator Ronald Bronstein. The film will be produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Productions and Elara Pictures' Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff will executive produce.

Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar-winning Frozen. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 86th Academy Awards, where Menzel also performed. It also earned the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Her film credits include Disney's Enchanted, opposite Susan Sarandon, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams; Chris Columbus' film version of Rent; and Robert Towne's Ask the Dust,alongside Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell. On television, Menzel appeared on Fox's "Glee," Lifetime's remake of Beaches as well as CBS's "Undercover Boss."

Idina Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in the blockbuster Wicked and in her Tony-nominated role as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent. She also starred in the original Broadway production If/Then, for which she earned her third Tony nomination, and in Michael John LaChiusa's musical, See What I Wanna See, at The Public Theater, directed by Ted Sperling. Most recently she starred Off Broadway in Joshua Harmon's Skintight.



Read the original article on Deadline.

