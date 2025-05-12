Seven Kayne's TRANSMU7ACION Tour Comes to Argentina This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Argentine music sensation Seven Kayne will bring his dynamic "TRANSMU7ACION" tour to stages across Argentina this May 2025. Known for his innovative fusion of trap, reggaetón, and electronic music, Kayne promises an immersive live experience that reflects his evolution as an artist.

Tour Highlights:

May 15: Teatro Ópera, La Plata

May 16: Teatro Vorterix MDQ, Mar del Plata

May 17: Rossini, Bahía Blanca

May 18: Mood Live, NeuquénLOS40+1Songkick+1

These performances follow his initial shows in Rosario, Santa Fe, and Córdoba earlier in May. The tour will continue through South America, with dates in Chile, Peru, and Ecuador in June, before heading to Spain and Mexico later in the year.

