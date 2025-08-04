“Plim Plim en Vivo: Energía Musical” Lights Up Teatro Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I had the joy of seeing “Plim Plim en Vivo: Energía Musical” this past week at Teatro Broadway, and I can honestly say — we loved it. I took the little ones in my family, and from the very first note to the final lights, they were completely in awe — clapping, laughing, and singing along the whole way! They danced to every song and were especially thrilled when giant colorful balls were thrown into the audience. The kids couldn’t believe it when sparkling paper rained down from the ceiling, and the spectacular light show felt like pure magic. Plim Plim and his friends don’t just perform—they play and interact with the audience, and that creates something truly special.

This 2025 edition is a brand-new production created by Smilehood, produced by Guillermo Pino with general producer Mariano Pitarch, and musically led by Mauricio Zubiri, Smilehood’s acclaimed Musical Director and Audio Lead who brings sensitivity, vision, and deep love for childhood learning into every melody and rhythm. Together, they weave a show overflowing with musical joy, bright visuals, and heartfelt values. You can catch it at Teatro Broadway every Saturday and Sunday at 14:00, with special performances August 1, 2 & 3.

? Fiona Mastronicola and Adrian Juan — Showstoppers from Start to Finish

Before Plim Plim and his magical world appear, the show is joyfully guided by two phenomenal presenters: Fiona Mastronicola and her equally vibrant co-host Adrian Juan. These two are unstoppable—they sing, dance, jump, laugh, and engage the audience with natural charm. Their energy lifts the room and keeps the little ones focused and connected to the story from start to finish. They truly carry the rhythm of the show.

Meet the Full Cast — On Stage You’ll See:

Plim Plim (the generous, brave clown‑hero-magician)

Wichi / Wichiwichi Wi (the messenger bird linking Plim with the children)

Tuni (the magical transport vehicle)

Nesho (the clever, memory-rich elephant)

Bam (the musical, fun-loving bear)

Acuarella (the imaginative, art-loving rabbit)

Mei‑Li (the sporty, energetic cat)

Hoggie (the playful, lively pig)

Miss Arafa (the wise and caring giraffe teacher)

Sun (a glowing presence who interacts through gestures)

Together this lovable ensemble brings life lessons and fun directly into the theater—making the show much more than just children’s entertainment.

Plim Plim on TV and Worldwide

Beyond the live show, “El payaso Plim Plim, un héroe del corazón” is a globally beloved animated preschool series created by Smilehood, first aired on Disney Junior Latin America in October 2011. It expanded to free‑to‑air TV networks in ten Latin American countries, including TV Cultura (Brazil), TV Azteca (Mexico), and Discovery Familia in the U.S.. The series also launched dedicated 24‑hour cable channel “El Canal del Payaso Plim Plim”, now available across nine Latin American territories.

Viewers can watch Plim Plim in Spanish, English, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, and Indonesian, through YouTube channels, and in many regions via streaming and television platforms. Its popularity has soared: over 34.7 billion lifetime views, more than 800 million views per month, and the #1 preschool channel in Spanish on YouTube.

Why You Can’t Miss the 2025 Show

It’s an all-new production created exclusively for winter 2025 , packed with surprises, color, and interactivity.

The show mixes live music, choreography, immersive visuals , audience participation—from bouncing balls to confetti—and values-based storytelling.

Plim Plim has become a true cultural phenomenon, now airing in multiple countries and languages, and has received global acclaim for its educational impact

? Tickets & Info

When : Saturdays & Sundays at 14:00

Special Dates : August 1, 2 & 3 at 2 PM

Where : Teatro Broadway , Buenos Aires

Tickets : Available at Plateanet.com or at the theater box office

Instagram: Follow updates, behind‑the‑scenes, and ticket links at @plimplimoficial