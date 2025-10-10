Gildas Lemonnier: Carrying the Graham Legacy Across Continents

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the world of contemporary dance, where the body becomes both language and memory, few artists embody lineage and innovation as seamlessly as Gildas Lemonnier. Trained in Paris and New York, and now based in Oklahoma, Lemonnier’s journey spans continents, styles, and generations of modern dance. What remains constant throughout is his deep connection to the Martha Graham technique—a foundation he has carried from the world’s most renowned stages to the university dance studios shaping the next generation.

Lemonnier’s formal training began in Paris, where he discovered the Graham technique while studying at the Institut de Formation Professionnelle Rick Odums (IFPRO). “It changed the way I understood movement,” he recalls. “The use of breath, the force of contraction and release—it’s like learning how to speak truth with your body.” After four years of study, his commitment was recognized with a merit scholarship to the Martha Graham School in New York City, where he joined Graham 2 and, within the same year, was invited to perform with the Martha Graham Dance Company itself—a rare progression in one of America’s most iconic institutions.

With the Graham Company, Lemonnier performed and toured both nationally and internationally, gracing stages such as New York City Center, Jacob’s Pillow, and festivals across the United States and Europe. His repertoire included classic Graham works such as Temptation of the Moon and The Rite of Spring, where his precise physicality and emotional command earned critical praise. “Performing Graham’s choreography was like touching history,” Lemonnier says. “You feel her presence in every contraction.”

After two seasons with the company, Lemonnier expanded his career into the broader contemporary scene, joining Peridance Contemporary Dance Company under Igal Perry. There, he performed works by an international roster of choreographers, including Mike Esperanza, Christopher Williams, Jackie Nowicki, and Gierre Godley, traveling with the company to Miami, Tel Aviv, Seoul, and Italy. His performance as the lead in Godley’s Christopher (Project 44)—a reimagining of Snow White through a contemporary queer lens—stood out for its nuance and strength.

In 2018, Lemonnier returned to France to immerse himself in the European dance scene. He began teaching the Graham technique at IFPRO, Studio Harmoniques, and Dansez Maintenant, passing on the method that first defined his artistic identity. Simultaneously, he performed with SML Dance, Fabio Crestale, and Julie Magneville, and became a principal collaborator with Althea Dance Company, a French-American ensemble led by choreographer Thea Bautista. Together they developed Lasah, a multimedia work inspired by literature and memory that premiered at the Fondation des États-Unis and later toured the Festival de Blois and other French venues.

“The piece explored how memory shapes perception—how we reimagine truth,” Lemonnier says. “It allowed me to connect performance with philosophy, something I deeply value.”

Lemonnier also collaborated with Alexander Olivieri, an American choreographer and filmmaker, on Sève—a meditative dance film shot in the forests of France and later selected for an international dance film festival. “It’s about transformation and resilience,” he explains. “Like trees shedding leaves, we grow by letting go.”

In 2022, Lemonnier returned to the United States to continue performing and teaching, a full-circle moment that reaffirmed his role as both artist and educator. Invited to teach Graham technique at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) and the University of Oklahoma (OU), he has become a vital link in the living legacy of American modern dance. He also teaches professional open classes at RACE Dance Collective, contributing to the region’s growing contemporary dance scene.

“The Graham technique is more than steps—it’s a philosophy of movement,” he reflects. “It teaches awareness of the body’s energy, the subtleties of breath, and the precision of intention. As a teacher, I feel like a surgeon of detail—helping dancers uncover what’s already within them.”

This year, Lemonnier will reunite with Bautista’s Althea Dance Company for a new staging of Lasah, scheduled for April 2027 in Oklahoma City, continuing his transatlantic collaboration. “Every phase of my career has been a return,” he says. “To the stage, to teaching, to Graham. It’s not about repetition—it’s about resonance.”

From Paris to New York, from Rome to Oklahoma, Gildas Lemonnier’s work embodies the global reach of modern dance and the timeless spirit of Martha Graham—an artist who continues to build bridges between tradition and evolution, between movement and meaning.