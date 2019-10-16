BWW Previews: EL CURIOSO INCIDENTE DEL PERRO A MEDIANOCHE at Maipo Theater

The multi-award-winning play by Simon Stephens "The curious incident of the dog in the night-time", based on the bestseller by Mark Haddon, arrives at the Maipo Theater in Buenos Aires as a production of The Stage Company and with the highest quality technologic setting. Since its premiere in London, it has been a success in number of spectators, critic´s acknowledgment and also in terms of awards, winning 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards after opening on Broadway.

The story is about Christopher, a teenager with a sensibility and worldview different than the rest. He can explain the theory of relativity and recite the prime numbers until 7507 but it is difficult for him to relate to people. He is bothered by metaphors, physical contact and the yellow color but he loves lists, stars, animals, loneliness and Sherlock Holmes books.

After learning about the mysterious death of his neighbor´s dog, he begins an investigation to find out who is responsible, which will make him discover much more about himself and his surroundings. A transforming and disturbing story, which catches the audience from the first moment and brings them closer to life from another perspective. A theatrical jewel of our time, as realistic as poetic, that inspire us to evolve and not judge lightly.

The show is 1 hour and 30 mins long and prices go from $600 pesos to $1500.

