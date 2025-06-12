BILLY BUDD Comes to Teatro Colón

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buenos Aires will welcome a momentous cultural event this July: the Argentine premiere of Benjamin Britten’s operatic masterpiece, Billy Budd, at the legendary Teatro Colón. Directed by Marcelo Lombardero and musically led by renowned maestro Erik Nielsen, this production is generating significant buzz in Argentina’s vibrant classical scene

Billy Budd will run for 8 performances from July 1 to July 12, 2025, held in the main hall of Teatro Colón.

Benjamin Britten’s Billy Budd narrates the tragic story of innocence, authority, and moral conflict aboard an 18th-century British naval ship. The production marks a debut in Argentina, promising a powerful fusion of Britten’s dramatic score and Lombardero’s stage.

Comments