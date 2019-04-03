X Barks the Spot in PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE in Green Bay

All paws on deck! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," an action-packed, music-filled production, presented by Pedigree. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure during the hit live stage show, playing at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, November 9 & 10. Tickets for all four performances go on sale April 12, 2019 and can be purchased at www.WeidnerCenter.com, or by phone at 800-895-0071.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" follows the first live show PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," now in its fourth season. PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission!

Tickets start at $19.50. Tickets are available at the Ticket Star Box Office at Resch Center, www.WeidnerCenter.com, www.ticketstaronline.com or by phone at 800-895-0071. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $114. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive. *Citi is the official credit card of the PAW Patrol Live! tours. Citi cardholders can visit www.CitiPrivatePass.com for more information on presale tickets.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids' basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).





