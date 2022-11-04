Vanguard Productions Announces Cast For Milwaukee Premiere Of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, IN CONCERT
Performances of All is Calm will be held from December 16- 18 at the Interchange Theater.
Vanguard Productions, presents their inaugural production, a concert version of All is Calm the Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. This Milwaukee premiere is directed by Joshua Pohja with music direction by Adam Qutaishat. Performances of All is Calm will be held from 12/16-12/18 at the Interchange Theater at 628 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI, 53233.
All is Calm tells the story of the Christmas Truce during the First World War, in which British, German, and French soldiers on the western front laid down their arms, met in No Man's Land, and celebrated Christmas together. The music of All is Calm features holiday classics such as "Silent Night", "O Tannenbaum", and "Auld Lang Syne" as well as patriotic songs of the era including "It's a Long Way to Tipperary" and "Keep the Home Fires Burning". The text of the piece is drawn from first-hand accounts of the truce with letters, journal entries, and news reports from the men who were there. TheatreMania's Zachary Stewart describes the musical as, "the most emotionally moving Christmas show I've ever seen... Lichte and Takach's gorgeous a cappella arrangements of popular songs...underscore testimonies in multipart harmony, making the play feel like a live Ken Burns documentary". All is Calm premiered at Theatre Latté Da in Minneapolis, MN and ran Off Broadway in 2018, winning the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience in 2019.
This is the first production from Vanguard Productions and is produced by George Lorimer. The cast, featuring twelve local singers and actors includes: Isaac Brust, Tomás Dominguez, Seth K. Hale, F. Marvin Hannah Jr., Jared Brandt Hoover, George Lorimer, Joe Nolan, Gage Patterson, Joe Picchetti, Max Christian Pink, Brett Sweeney, and Coltyn VonDeylen. This is the Milwaukee premiere of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.
Performances
- Friday, December 16th at 5pm
- Saturday, December 17th at 5:30pm
- Sunday, December 18th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm
- All is Calm runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets
- General Admission Tickets available for $15
- Senior Tickets are available for $10
- Student/Artist Tickets are available for $5
- Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207598®id=117&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fall-is-calm-the-christmas-truce-of-1914-tickets-449712390867?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
About Vanguard Productions
Vanguard Productions is a new theatre company based out of Milwaukee, WI founded by Executive Producer, George Lorimer. Vanguard Productions is committed to producing new and innovative works at a professional level while working with local artists and creatives. Any questions can be sent to alliscalminfo@gmail.com. Follow @vanguardproductionsmke on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that it has appointed Shoshana Resnikoff as its Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design. With more than a decade of curatorial experience, Resnikoff comes to the Museum after five years as curator for the Wolfsonian-FIU, where she currently works with collections of 19th and 20th century European and American design and decorative arts. Resnikoff will assume the role of Demmer Curator beginning January 9, 2023.
Carey Sharpe Presents BLOOD/LOVE, An Original Vampire Rock Popera Experience Featuring Dru DeCaro at the Howard October 27-28
October 19, 2022
Delivering the ultimate modern musical experience, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, producer, artist, performer, and guitarist Dru DeCaro [Machine Gun Kelly, Miguel, Khalid] and writer/producer Carey Sharpe proudly present the opening of their “rock popera” Blood/Love at the historic Howard Theater in Oshkosh, WI for two nights only October 27-28.
DAVID SPADE - CATCH ME INSIDE Tour Date Announced At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
October 18, 2022
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Outback Presents: David Spade - Catch Me Inside on Friday, January 13, 2023.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour
October 14, 2022
The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK.
'Unhinged' Exhibition Invites Audiences to Experience Art and Explore Unseen Areas of The Weidner
October 11, 2022
Experience the arts and The Weidner like never before! The Weidner will present Unhinged, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists on October 21-22 at 7 pm at The Weidner.