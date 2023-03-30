UW-Green Bay CAHSS Announces Live Jazz And More Events This Spring

UW-Green Bay, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Science (CAHSS) has announced its lineup of upcoming events. Open to the public. More information can be found on WeidnerCenter.com

April 12-16, 2023,

Green Bay Jazz Fest 2023 continues UW-Green Bay's 53-year tradition of providing student musicians from around the state with masterclass learning and performance opportunities with UW-Green Bay Professors and musicians. More info here.

Alejandro Salazar Quartet - Kick Off Party

Young Man with a Horn - Film Screening

All City & UW-Green Bay Alumni Jazz Band Concert

Late-Night Jam Session

Jazz Fest 53rd

Blood, Sweat & Tears Concert

Curated events celebrating Jazz and highlighting the musicians that make the music happen. Presented by The Weidner and UW-Green Bay Shanon J. Resch Institute of Music. The Weidner has received funds to support Jazz Fest from the City of Green Bay's Tourism Event Grant.

April 20-22, 2023 at 7:30pm

Theatre Hall - University Theatre

Admission: Adults $24, Seniors & Students $18.50

UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre presents a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games; She Kills Monsters is a high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture. Acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

April 22, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Weidner Center - Cofrin Family Hall

Admission: tickets start at $41.50

The Weidner Philharmonic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is excited to welcome Maestro Felder to conduct repertoire such as Aldolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace, W.A. Mozart: Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, K. 365 with soloists Michael Rector and Sylvia Hong, and Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43.

April 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Weidner Center - Cofrin Family Hall

Admission: Adults $11, Seniors $6, and free for students.

Scott Wright, former UWGB faculty member and clarinet professor at the University of Kentucky, will return to Green Bay to perform with his former student and current UWGB Clarinet professor Eric Hansen. They will be teaming up to perform as "dueling clarinetists" in a special performance of the Artie Shaw "Concerto" for clarinet. It marks the final concert directed by long-time UWGB Director of Bands Kevin Collins, who will be retiring at the end of this semester."

April 29, 2023, at 2:00pm

Weidner Center - Jean Weidner Theatre

Free Event

Michaela Rabideau is an operatic soprano originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ms. Rabideau has performed in many operatic productions, including Bernstein's MASS, La comte Ory, as Princess Lenore in the children's opera, Many Moons, and most recently, as Giulia in The Gondoliers for the University of South Dakota Opera. In addition to performing, Ms. Rabideau is a graduate teaching assistant at the University of South Dakota, where she teaches voice lessons to undergraduate students.

UW-Green Bay's Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner Center has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner Center is home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, the Weidner Center also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information on the Weidner Center, visit www.WeidnerCenter.com and sign up for The Weidner Wire.