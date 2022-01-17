THE PLAY'S THE THING Winter Play Reading Series Announced

Peninsula Players Theatre announce 2022 season of The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences.

Readings of the plays will be performed at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor on Mondays, February 7, March 7 and April 4 at 7:00 p.m. A virtual option will also be available for each reading. Pre-registration is required for these events and will be limited to an in-person capacity of 80 patrons; admission is free.

Atttendees will be required to be fully vaccinated (including eligible boosters) and must wear a mask at all times in Björklunden and throughout the performance. Proof of vaccination, photo ID and tickets will be checked at the door by staff members. No walk-ins will be allowed. Phone the theater's winter Box Office on weekdays at (715) 718-0347.

A virtual, pre-recorded audio version of the play reading will be available to those who wish to enjoy The Play's the Thing at home. Please note that you must register in advance for the virtual audio reading by visiting www.onthestage.com/peninsula-players-theatre. Space is limited.

"Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to celebrate the return of arts programming to Door County audiences in our traditional off-season," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "We are keeping the health and safety of our company members and the community at the forefront by requiring proof of vaccination, masking and by offering a virtual option to those who are unable or uncomfortable to attend in person."

"Kodachrome," a tender and funny comedy by Adam Szymkowicz, is scheduled for Monday, February 7. Suzanne, the local photographer in a rural New England town, gives audiences a glimpse into the lives of her neighbors, one romance at a time. "Kodachrome" is produced with support from and in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of "Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time" and "Truck: A Love Story" by Michael Perry.

"With her camera, photographer Suzanne captures the stories of the small rural town of Colchester, Connecticut," Artistic Director Linda Fortunato said. "Through her, we meet the town's residents and learn how so many are connected. This play and its vibrant small town of characters remind me of Michael Perry's writing and how beautifully he guides the reader through the people, places, happenings and relationships of his small town. While the characters and situations in 'Kodachrome' are unique and sometimes unexpected, I am moved by the reminder of how we are all tied together through love, loss, and the universal moments of life - both large and small."

Peninsula Players Theatre began its collaboration with Door County Reads when the National Endowment for Arts granted the theater a Big Read grant for a play reading of "The Grapes of Wrath" and other programming in 2008. A complete listing of events is available at www.doorcountyreads.org.

"We are thrilled that the collaboration with Door County Reads that began fifteen years ago remains fully embraced by the community," Kelsey said. "Linda is lining up theatrical gems and new works that will charm attendees. We are delighted to once again partner with Door County Reads and introduce 'Kodachrome' to audiences."

The Play's the Thing schedule includes "A Rock Sails By," by Sean Grennan on Monday, April 4th and a yet to be announced title for the reading on Monday, March 7th

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries, The Shubert Foundation, and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing is part of the Players' continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. Learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre and its 2022 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com.