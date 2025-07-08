Rising Stars Theater Camp Invites Preteen Students to Train with Industry Professionals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has partnered with nationally recognized theater professionals to broaden horizons for Northeast Wisconsin students ages 10-15 to learn performance and life skills on Saturday, August 16.

Rising Stars Theater Camp is a program hosted by the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center that will offer a brand-new opportunity for all area students ages 10-15, regardless of previous onstage experience. Rising Stars Theater Camp has been designed to introduce and grow performance skills including acting, movement and collaboration. These lessons will also translate into offstage growth, assisting young leaders of the future to build and nurture skills such as charisma, creativity, communication and more. This initiative also makes it possible for students to experience the magic of live theater from a new perspective, while fostering community engagement with peers.

In its first year, the camp will be taught by Molly Maher-Lucareli and Zachariah Stearn, two industry professionals with experience leading workshops for young performers.

“This workshop is designed to introduce students ages 10 to 15 to the fundamentals of acting in a fun, supportive setting," said Stearn. "By exploring beginner techniques like voice, movement and character-building, students gain not only a strong foundation in performance but also confidence, focus and creative thinking skills that benefit them far beyond the stage."

“Young performers signing up for this camp are in for an exciting, high-energy experience," said Maher-Lucareli. "They'll be challenged to step outside their comfort zones and discover what they're capable of. Everyone can dance, and we're all just in different places on that journey. ...Building those skills now can be a game changer as they grow. Students will train in a fast-paced, supportive environment where they'll not only strengthen their technique, but also build confidence, find their inner voice, and learn how to lift one another up as artists.”

To register for the camp, and for more information, visit https://foxcitiespac.com/event/rising-stars-theater-camp. Activities will begin on August 16 at 1 p.m., and will conclude at 4 p.m. Admission is $30.

“The magic of live performing arts experiences can be inspirational and transformational for many, especially young people," said Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Education Programs Manager Sammi Stelzl. “At this pivotal stage in their lives, we're excited to offer students opportunities to explore what truly inspires them. It's a privilege to help empower local youth to grow into confident, capable individuals who are actively shaping their own dreams.”