Review: ALICE BY HEART at The Forst Inn Arts Collective

Alice by Heart is a poignant and imaginative musical that reimagines Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland through the lens of loss, trauma, and the power of storytelling. Written by Steven Sater (Spring Awakening), Jessie Nelson (Waitress), and featuring music by Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), this show debuted off-Broadway at the MCC Theater in 2019. It takes Lewis Carroll’s whimsical world and reframes it in a dark, war-torn setting, making for a unique and emotionally resonant theatrical experience.

Set in a London Underground shelter during the Blitz of World War II, Alice by Heart follows Alice Spencer, a young girl seeking refuge in her beloved Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland while grappling with the harsh realities of war and the impending loss of her Best Friend, Alfred. As she retreats into her imagination, the familiar characters of Wonderland take on new, eerie dimensions—mirroring her fears, hopes, and suppressed emotions. Unlike traditional Alice adaptations, this version delves into themes of grief, resilience, and the necessity of stories in times of despair. Alice’s journey through Wonderland becomes a metaphor for confronting loss, as the fantasy she clings to forces her to acknowledge reality. The show’s central question—whether one should stay lost in stories or face the painful truths of life—adds layers of depth to a well-loved tale.

The Forst Inn, located in Tisch Mills, Wisconsin, is a time capsule venue with a legacy spanning 150 years, originally operating as a hotel and saloon before transforming into a lively dance hall in the 1920s. Over the decades, it has undergone various revitalizations, evolving into the vibrant arts experience it is today. As a nonprofit organization, the Forst Inn Arts Collective continues to honor this tradition by offering a diverse array of music, theater, arts, and cultural events, preserving its role as a gathering place for artistic expression and community engagement in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Alice by Heart is a visually and emotionally ambitious reimagining of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The young cast brought undeniable energy to the stage. Their enthusiasm was evident, particularly in moments of high emotion and imaginative whimsy. Overall, the creative staging and use of space effectively blurred the lines between the real world and Wonderland, capturing the show’s core theme of struggling to hold onto innocence in the face of harsh realities. While the production had clear artistic intentions and a committed young cast, there were many moments that remained undefined.

At times the technical components of the show hindered the audience experience. Actors were only benefitting from microphones during songs, which created an uneven auditory experience. Dialogue often felt distant and underpowered compared to the full-bodied sound of the musical numbers, making transitions between speech and song feel somewhat abrupt and disjointed. This inconsistency at times made it difficult to remain immersed in the story. Similarly, the lighting design, instead of guiding the audience’s focus, occasionally became a distraction, competing with the actors rather than complementing their work. Small, historical performance spaces require extreme precision with technical components which is something that is both an opportunity and challenge.

Lydia Skarivoda in the role of Cheshire Cat/Tabatha, had an undeniably gentle spirit. This was a welcomed grounded and soothing presence in contrast to the otherwise chaotic world of Wonderland. Unlike some of the more erratically written characters, her portrayal had a quiet confidence, offering Alice moments of comfort and clarity amidst the turmoil. Her connection to Alice felt authentic and deeply personal, making their interactions some of the most emotionally resonant in the production. In a show filled with uncertainty, she served as a steady anchor, guiding Alice through both the fantasy world and the difficult truths she needed to face.

Asher Stokes as Nigel/Dormouse/King of Hearts/Mock Turtle, brought an infectious energy to the stage, captivating the audience with his dynamic expressions and engaging presence. Every movement and line delivery was filled with enthusiasm, making even the most chaotic moments feel intentional and alive. His ability to shift seamlessly between humor and intensity kept the audience invested, adding much-needed momentum to the show. Whether through a mischievous grin, a well-timed gesture, or an electrifying vocal performance, he commanded attention and injected vibrancy into every scene he was in, including his pre-show antics. In a production that sometimes struggled with cohesion, his performance was a consistent highlight, keeping the audience engaged from start to finish.

At the heart of the production was Chloe Johanek as Alice Spencer, the undeniable crown jewel of the show. Her vocals are among the best in the area, delivering each song with stunning clarity, emotion, and control. She carried the weight of the story effortlessly, leading with a maturity far beyond her years and experience as a performer. Whether in moments of quiet vulnerability or soaring through the show's most powerful numbers, she commanded the stage with an ease and presence that was truly captivating. She is, without a doubt, one of the best young performers currently taking the stage in the area—a talent to watch as she continues to grow and shine.

Despite some loose ends, Alice by Heart remained an intriguing and heartfelt ensemble piece, and this production worked hard to capture its spirit. The young cast's commitment to the material was commendable, and while some aspects may not have fully landed, their dedication to bringing this imaginative world to life was clear. This is a challenging piece and an admirable choice for a niche venue.

