Performance Of LOVE LETTERS Canceled At Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center regrets to inform patrons that due to a scheduling conflict, the October 25 performance of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters starring Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross has been canceled.



Patrons who purchased tickets will receive a refund from their point of purchase within 10 business days. Patrons who have additional questions can call the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office at (920) 730-3760, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!





