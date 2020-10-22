Northern Sky Theater Presents BONE DANCE REBOONION On Halloween

The show is a fun walk down memory lane to revisit Northern Sky's cult classic collection of ghost songs and stories.

Saturday, October 31, at 7 p.m., tune in for Northern Sky Theater's virtual Bone Dance ReBOOnion, a slightly spooky (and very fun) walk down memory lane to revisit Bone Dance, Northern Sky's cult classic collection of ghost songs and stories.

The show's six original cast members, as well as performers from subsequent productions and puppet master Ralph Lee, will gather on Zoom to share laughs, memories, and of course, tricks and treats of the theatrical trade. ReBOOnion will also reveal never-before-seen archival footage from Bone Dance productions in the Northern Sky amphitheater.

Bone Dance premiered in 1995, and ReBOOnion will feature all six original cast members: Suzanne Graff, Laurie Flanigan Hegge, Jeff Mills, Adam Gordon, Fred 'Doc' Heide, and Lee Becker.

Said Heide, "Jeff Herbst and the original cast of Bone Dance fleshed out a skeleton of great stories to create a show that was riveting, hilarious, and just-right spooky. This reunion should be delightful."

Other performers will also join in the fun, along with New York puppet master Ralph Lee, whose puppet creations played central roles in the show's 2005 and 2010 productions. Lee, artistic director of Mettawee River Theater Company, will join the ReBOOnion from his New York City loft apartment to chat and show viewers some of his puppet creations.

Original cast member Lee Becker said, "I'm so excited about this event because the creation of the original Bone Dance was easily one of the most playful, collaborative and hilarious experiences I've had in my career. The chemistry of the cast combined with the compelling stories and music in a splendidly spooky and spirited way."

Bone Dance ReBOOnion is just the latest installment in Northern Sky's robust virtual season, which has also included I Love A CabaRAY!, Lipstick Optional, Northern Sky Nerd Night, Home Again, Mancheski Playlist, When Life Gives Ya cLemons, Songs of Hope, Trunk Songs, Mary's Playlist, and The Jeff & Katie Show.

In gratitude for a donation of $30 or more, donors will receive a private Zoom link to Bone Dance ReBOOnion. A recording of the event will also be available after the event takes place. Those interested may register at www.northernskytheater.com.

Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You