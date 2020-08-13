Northern Sky Theater Offers Virtual SONGS OF HOPE Concert

Songs of Hope features ten songs of peace, strength, and change taken from shows across Northern Sky's broad canon.

Songs of Hope features ten songs of peace, strength, and change taken from shows across Northern Sky's broad canon, presented directly from archival footage that in most cases has never been publicly seen before.

"This year has been so hard for so many people in so many ways," said Artistic Director Jeff Herbst, "from a raging pandemic to a crisis of racial injustice. We wanted to do our part to shine a little light in the darkness, and we have this fantastic well of work to draw from."

Songs of Hope features funny, uplifting, and poignant songs from Boxcar, Dad's Season Tickets, Guys on Ice, Loose Lips Sink Ships, Victory Farm, We Like It Where?, and Windjammers. Taking audiences from a fishing hole on frozen Lake Michigan to a World War II shipyard to a Green Bay living room, the concert also offers stunning views of Northern Sky's Peninsula State Park amphitheater and new Gould Theater along the way.

"The Peninsula State Park amphitheater itself is such a beacon," said Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode, "shining up like it does out of the woods. Putting it together, we were struck by how many of our shows have themes of resilience and comfort and light. Such an important reminder in these times when we can't be out there performing."

Songs of Hope is just the latest installment in Northern Sky's robust virtual season, which so far has included live offerings like Trunk Songs (a concert of songs cut from Northern Sky shows), Mary's Playlist (a concert of Northern Sky favorites performed by company members from across the country), and The Jeff & Katie Show (a weekly talk show featuring music and bakery). The company has a long list of offerings that will follow on the heels of Songs of Hope.

In gratitude for your donation of $30 or more you'll receive a private video link to this premium thank-you event. The link will be available on Friday, August 21 at 7 p.m., but can be viewed anytime after that date as well. Those interested in "attending" should visit www.northernskytheater.com to register.

