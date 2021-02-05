Northern Sky Presents JEFF'S PRESIDENTIAL PALOOZA

As part of its ongoing virtual programming, Northern Sky Theater will present Jeff's Presidential Palooza on President's Day, February 15, at 7 p.m. CST.

Northern Sky's artistic director Jeff Herbst, longtime presidential history junkie, will preside over the evening, along with Door County songwriter Katie Dahl, who will serve as emcee.

Herbst will also be joined by special guests Karen Mal (Austin, TX) and Jake Endres (Minneapolis, MN). Together, they'll present both live and archival video performances of presidential campaign songs from the theater's quadrennial revue And If Elected. This participatory evening will also include anecdotes and presidential trivia, including a chance for the audience to stump the expert (Herbst).

"I've been fascinated by presidential history since I was a little kid," said Herbst. "We had planned to present And If Elected this fall in our new Gould Theater, but of course Covid prevented that. This will be a fun opportunity to get my presidential trivia fix-and I hope the audience will have fun, too!"

Mal and Endres, who will join Herbst on the 15th, were originally slated to perform in the fall run of And If Elected, a show that's particularly close to Herbst's heart.

"Every time I think I've heard it all from Jeff in terms of his presidential trivia knowledge, he pulls some other obscure fact out," said Dahl. "He really is remarkable in his presidential nerdiness, both his depth of knowledge about and love for the subject. If he was running for Presidential Trivia Expert in Chief, I would definitely vote for him."

Tickets for Jeff's Presidential Palooza are available at www.northernskytheater.com for $21. Audience members are welcome to watch either live or after the event on demand.

Jeff's Presidential Palooza is being offered alongside Northern Sky's first-ever winter season. All virtual, of course, the winter season includes The New Year with Northern Sky (premiered December 31), Love: It's Not Just for Lumberjacks (premieres February 14), Malarkey: 1993 in the Park (premieres March 17), and Only the Silly Songs (premieres April 1), as well as live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis (premiered January 23), Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan (February 6) Karen Mal and Will Taylor (March 6), and Doc Heide (April 17).

Tickets for all winter shows are available at northernskytheater.com.