Northern Sky Announces Added Performances Of 'Dad's Season Tickets' At The Gould Theater

Due to the overwhelming popularity of their new musical comedy, Dad's Season Tickets, Northern Sky Theater announces the addition of three matinee performances at the Gould Theater this fall.

The three performances of Dad's Season Tickets will include 10:00am performances on October 11th and 25th and a 1:00pm performance on October 16th.

The public is invited to join local Door County high school students at the 10:00am performances by purchasing any remaining seats. Each 10:00am performance will be followed by a short talk back with the author, Matt Zembrowski, or the company's artistic directors.

Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets at least three days ahead of their preferred date. Also, Northern Sky encourages ticket holders to arrive at the Gould Theater a minimum of 20 minutes prior to showtime.

Additionally, the company has scheduled open house opportunities on the following dates: September 26th and October 14th. Following these 3:00pm performances of Dad's Season Tickets, the public is invited to an Open House Sneak Peek of their new facility at 5:30pm.

Dad's Season Tickets, written by Matt Zembrowski, is a musical comedy celebrating family, folly and football. From the marketing description: "Which of Frank's three daughters will inherit his treasured season tickets? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook. From kick off to the final Hail Mary, it's anyone's game. To reach the end zone, our home team must first relearn that family isn't everything; it's the only thing."

Unlike Northern Sky's 90-minute shows during their summer season, Dad's Season Tickets runs approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

The company's fall season is indoors at Northern Sky's new Gould Theater at 9058 County Road A in Fish Creek through October 26th. Adult tickets are $35. For tickets contact the Northern Sky box office via phone at (920) 854-6117 and online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com.







