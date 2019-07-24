New York Tenors Will Replace Irish Tenors In March Performance With Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra announce that The New York Tenors will perform on March 14, 2020, replacing the previously announced Irish Tenors. The Irish Tenors have put their spring tour on hold after the recent retirement of Finbar Wright.



"While we will sadly miss sharing The Irish Tenors with the community, we are extremely grateful to have The New York Tenors entertain audiences with our amazing Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra this March," said director of marketing and communications Trisha Witt. "We are thrilled to have found high-quality performers to fill in on the same day so that ticket holders will be able to keep the date on their calendars."



Tickets purchased for The Irish Tenors will be honored for The New York Tenors on the same date and time. Patrons with questions about The New York Tenors can call (920) 730-3760.



Experience the memorable music, moments and magic of New York. The New York Tenors features America's beloved tenor Daniel Rodriguez, affectionately known as the "singing cop" as he was called to duty after the tragic events of 9/11/2001. He helped heal the nation through song. The New York Tenors take audiences on a truly entertaining journey through the Greatest City in the world - New York, New York!



Daniel Rodriguez first captured the attention of Americans everywhere during some of the darkest moments in our nation's history. He was the New York City police officer whose amazing voice soothed our grief in the days following September 11th. Daniel's career highlights include performing with Boston Pops Orchestra and debuting before a worldwide audience at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Other multimedia appearances include ESPN broadcasts, The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. Daniel Rodriguez is a champion for many charities and continues to inspire, stir and embrace his listeners through his stirring recordings and memorable concert performances.



Andy Cooney, christened by the New York Times as "Irish America's Favorite Son", has been taking the Irish-American music scene by storm for the last 20 years. Andy's unique tenor voice has been heard in concert halls internationally, including hallmark venues ranging from Dublin's National Concert Hall to sold-out performances in New York's iconic Carnegie Hall. Cooney's show credits also include "American Voices" placing him on stage with Grammy Award winners, legendary Larry Gatlin and the ever-popular Crystal Gayle in Performing Arts Centers and Concert Halls throughout the U.S. Standing at the heart of The New York Tenors, presents new and exciting ways to experience the artistry of this versatile performer.



Christopher Macchio is a gifted performer with a voice of exceptional power and beauty. A classically trained tenor from the Manhattan School of Music, this NY native has been wowing audiences by combing his golden-era sound with an engaging stage presence that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds. Macchio's growing reputation has brought him to sold-out theaters and events in the U.S. and Europe. His tenor voice has been featured in NYC's Opera Nova Company. With television appearances on NBC, PBS, and ABC's Red Carpet Stage at New York's 5th Avenue Columbus Day Parade, this rising star is entertaining and capturing the imagination of audiences everywhere.





