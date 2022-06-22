MEAN GIRLS Tickets Are Now on Sale For August Dates At The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced tickets for Mean Girls, part of the 2021-22 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities series, that are on sale today for the rescheduled dates of August 24-28, 2022. Limited tickets remain; ticket buyers should act soon for the best availability.

Performances will be held in Thrivent Hall with tickets starting at $40.00. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787.

ABOUT Mean Girls

Direct from Broadway in its first national tour, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson

Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the

fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve

newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady

devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a

Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that

delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune said, "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine calls the show "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News said Mean Girls "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And, Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design),

Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira

(Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy

(Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell

Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard

Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is

now available.

ABOUT BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!