Leslie Odom, Jr. to Perform at Fox Cities P.A.C. This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will present Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. for his 2025 Christmas tour on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a dazzling evening of music, warmth and joy. The festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from his acclaimed Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr.

With his signature charm, stunning vocals, and a message of peace and unity, Leslie Odom, Jr. brings the spirit of the season to life in a show that's equal parts soulful, uplifting, and unforgettable.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall go on sale Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

ABOUT LESLIE ODOM, JR.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter, actor, and a New York Times bestselling author. Well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr' in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom is set to make a highly anticipated return to his award-winning role on September 9 through November 23. Last season, he made his long-awaited return to Broadway as a producer, alongside his beloved Nicolette Robinson and the gracious Jeffrey Richards, with the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch written by the legendary Ossie Davis. The revival opened to widespread critical acclaim. Odom was Tony-nominated for his performance, and the production received six nominations and one win. Purlie Victorious was recorded and aired as part of PBS' Great Performances.

Odom has continued to captivate audiences across film and television including his star turn as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in the Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King. His lauded portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song “Speak Now” earned him multiple awards and nominations. Additional film and television credits include Rian Johnson's record-breaking 2022 Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, for Netflix, The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase's award-winning HBO series The Sopranos, Apple TV+'s Central Park (2020 Emmy nomination), Hamilton on Disney+ (2021 Emmy nomination), host of “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!” on CBS (2022 Emmy nomination), Abbott Elementary, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Harriet, and many more.

In March 2018, Odom added the title of author to his resume with the release of his book – Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning, which was recently released in paperback in March 2025. Co-written with Nicolette Robinson, Odom's first children's book, I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know, was published by Feiwel & Friends in March 2023. The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at #7 in its first week. Odom has released five full-length albums. His fifth studio album, When A Crooner Dies, was released in November 2023.

Comments