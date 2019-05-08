Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces 2019-20 Bemis Company Education Series And Additional Programs For Students And Educators

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the 2019-20 Bemis Company Education Series tonight to a group of educators at the annual Educator Appreciation Event. Educators were able to preview the 2019-20 education programs, schedule experiences and network with one another as they discussed how the arts integrate into their classroom.



"The 2019-20 Season was created to help students celebrate and explore heritage through traditions, music, stories and people. By learning more about where they came from and sharing in the heritage of other cultures, students will gain a broader world view, learn to appreciate differences and discover similarities," said director of programming and community engagement, Amy Gosz. "Programs and performances that are part of the Bemis Company Education Series are specifically designed to provide a unique way for students to learn, explore and grow. By connecting to themes being taught in the classroom, these artistic opportunities help bring lessons to life through music, movement and storytelling."



The Bemis Company Education Series was created as a way to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences. Through the creation of resource guides, daytime education programming and professional development for educators, the Center provides educational arts-based learning opportunities for the next generation of community members and patrons.



The Bemis Company Education Series performances are a cornerstone of the Center's mission and are designed specifically to meet Wisconsin Academic Standards for students in grades PreK-12. Performances are selected based on their connection to classroom curriculum, relevancy to current classroom topics and ability to engage students through various art forms. The Center provides study guides and resource materials for all performances and coordinates classroom workshops whenever possible. Ticket prices are subsidized at $5-$7 through Annual Partner and grant support and scholarship tickets are available to students in need of financial assistance. The series annually draws an average of 23,000 students from throughout Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

Reservations for the 2019-20 Bemis Company Education Series are available to public and private schools, state-licensed family or group childcare centers and state-registered home schools. Reservations may be made by calling (920) 730-3726 or online at foxcitiespac.com/education.

The 2019-20 Bemis Company Education Series features:

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's

The Rainbow Fish

Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: PreK-3

Seats: $5

Community Partners: Menasha Corporation Foundation, Tom and Mary Schmidt



ETHEL and Robert Mirabal: The River

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 4-12

Seats: $5

Community Partner: Mary A. Strange



Makaroff Youth Ballet & Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra present

Peter and the Wolf and Other Classics

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 1-3

Seats: $5

Community Partners: Grant Thornton LLP, Willis Towers Watson



Mariachi Herencia de México

Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 5-12

Seats: $5

Community Partners: Great Northern Corporation, JETA Corporation



Virginia Rep On Tour's

I Have a Dream

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 3-7

Seats: $5

Community Partners: The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Seifert Family



Magic Tree House: Showtime with Shakespeare

Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 1-6

Seats: $5

Community Partner: Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin, Schneider Foundation



ArtsPower's Production of

Chicken Dance

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: PreK-3

Seats: $5



YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 3-12

Seats: $5

Community Partner: Dave, Kim and Max Ritzow



Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute

Link Up: The Orchestra Moves

with the Fox Valley Symphony Youth Orchestra

Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 3-5

Seats: $7

Community Partner: O.C. and Pat Boldt, Schneider Foundation



Bay Area Children's Theatre's

Llama Llama Live!

Script, Music and Lyrics by Autin Zumbro

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: PreK-1

Seats: $5

Community Partner: Robert and Patricia Endries Family Foundation, Ltd., Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP



The Belle of Amherst by William Luce

starring Ginger Grace as Emily Dickinson

Presented in the Kimberly-Clark Theater

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 7-12

Seats: $5

Community Partner: Associated Bank



ArtsPower's Production of

My Heart in a Suitcase

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 4-9

Seats: $5



Monkey BAA Theatre Company presents

Diary of a Wombat

Friday, April 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The 12:30 p.m. performance will be relaxed and sensory-friendly

Presented in the Kimberly-Clark Theater

Suggested for grades: PreK-3

Seats: $5

In addition to Education Series performances, the Center will continue to provide education programs for students including launching year four of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards, which celebrates and supports high school musical theater programs. Classroom Connections Teacher Workshops will also continue in partnership with the Appleton Area School District as part of the Partners in Education program of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In addition, as part of our Community First Community Engagement Series, the Center announced the return of its Education Outlet event, where educators are invited to network at a pre-show reception and enjoy The Phantom of the Opera together as a group at a discounted rate.



Full details about all of these programs are available online at foxcitiespac.com.





