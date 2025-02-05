Bonnie Raitt Live 2025 Tour Comes to The Weidner in Green Bay

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bonnie Raitt is heading back out for her fourth year on tour just months after being recognized for her lifetime of artistic achievements as part of the Kennedy Center's 47th Class of Honorees in Washington, DC last December. Raitt and her world-class band will headline theaters and amphitheaters around the country performing songs from her enduring catalog. Her tour has taken her across the U.S. and Canada with stops overseas in Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and Europe since the release of her critically acclaimed, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning studio album, Just Like That… in 2022.

Bonnie Raitt will perform live in Green Bay September 17 at The Weidner with special guest Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band. Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 7 at 10 am.

Raitt said, "I'm looking forward to having my longtime pal and one of my favorite artists, blues legend Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band be our special guests for the late Summer tour. We’ve shared many gigs and duets over the years but never as a 'double trouble' co-bill. Bound to be some good blues rockin’ going on - can’t wait to hit the road together!” Vaughan agrees, "Thrilled to play some shows with my talented friend Bonnie Raitt and her band! It’s been a long time coming! Myself and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band are excited to be part of this great tour.”

Raitt earned her 31st GRAMMY nomination in December, Best American Roots Performance, for her contribution to the track "Nothing In Rambling," a wonderful cover of Memphis Minnie’s song featuring Fabulous Thunderbirds founding member Kim Wilson, along with Bonnie, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood. The track appears on the Fabulous Thunderbirds’ latest album, Struck Down, also nominated for the GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Blues Album.

Tickets for the following U.S. shows will go on Fan Presale tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5th at 10am local time and will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 7th at 10am local time via bonnieraitt.com.

