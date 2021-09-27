Bill Blagg's National Tour is Coming to Green Bay

You've seen him on NBC, CBS and FOX and now is your chance to see him live!

Direct from Las Vegas, illusionist Bill Blagg is coming to the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM for one show only! Bill has been hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of magic and illusion. His theatrical magic experience features jaw-dropping illusions, mind-blowing magic and more! It's an unbelievable magical journey that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief.

Bill's big break occurred when he won a prestigious magic competition at the age of 18 in the "Magic Capital of the World" (Colon, MI). He went down in magic history as the youngest contestant to ever win the event. By winning he joined the ranks of his idols which include Las Vegas's very own master magician Lance Burton.

Bill is widely regarded for his unconventional style of magic which doesn't involve cliché tricks with playing cards or birds. Instead, Bill prefers to thrill his audiences with his incredible grand-scale illusions such as instantly teleporting across theatres and squishing his body to just 5" tall! You have to see it to believe it! Bill combines his magical talents with his quick wit and off-the-cuff personality which creates an incredible experience for all ages!

Tickets to see The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! on Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 PM at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center are on sale now but disappearing fast!

To purchase tickets please visit www.AshwaubenonPAC.org or call 920-494-3401.

Bill Blagg is changing reality one city at a time and Green Bay is next!