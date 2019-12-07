BWW Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Beguiles at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is here at the Fox Cities P.A.C. and will continue to play through December 15. While the show first debuted over 30 years ago, this production is as fresh, glittering, and entrancing as ever.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been so popular over the years that most theater audiences are probably well aware of the show's plot and music. Based on the classic novel of the same name, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA follows a talented opera singer who is the muse and obsession of a shadowy figure who lives beneath the opera house. The score by Andrew Lloyd Webber includes recognizable numbers like "Think of Me," "The Music of the Night," and "All I Ask of You."

While some of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is set on New Year's Eve, as a whole, it is by no means a holiday show. Still, it feels strangely befitting of the season. The elaborate costumes and gilded sets create a visual feast with an extravagant appeal. The grandeur of the production seems like just the right indulgence to enjoy this time of year, and witnessing the spectacular chandelier in person may be one of your favorite gifts this season.

With a cast and orchestra 52 members strong, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is one of the largest touring productions in North America. In such a lavish production, individuals could easily be overshadowed by the luster and scale. However, the cast shines through.



Derrick Davis plays the titular role of the Phantom. His rich, full voice is appropriately haunting and captivating.



Emma Grimsley plays Christine Daaé. While the role calls for a very wide vocal range by musical theater standards, Grimsley's voice soars up to the high notes so gracefully it makes them sound completely effortless.



Jordan Craig plays Raoul. His crisp, clear voice and lighter spirit are in stark contrast to the Phantom.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is a rich, indulgent treat. Even if you've seen the show dozens of times, it's hard to resist the undeniable appeal of this classic hit. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will run at the Fox Cities P.A.C. through December 15. Tickets are still available.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles