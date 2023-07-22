A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fox Cities P.A.C. in December

The production will play Fox Cities Performing Arts Center for ONE SHOW ONLY on December 20, 2023.

By: Jul. 22, 2023

Prepare to experience Christmas like never before! MagicSpace Entertainment's national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will return to the road to visit 30 cities this holiday season including the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center for ONE SHOW ONLY on December 20, 2023 presented by NiteLite. The ultimate holiday experience is a variety show loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music and magic that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure or group outing. World-acclaimed entertainers will take audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season and dazzling guests with their incredible talents.

Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid. 

The cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate extravaganza.

Acts returning for this season's tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla, unicycle, juggling performer) and Aryn Shelander (contortionist and aerial foot archer). Rinny, a fourth generation circus artist, captures the attention of audiences with his balance and precision as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while climbing higher and higher in the air on an always-moving surface. Simon Cowell of “America's Got Talent” called Rinny “the best rolla bolla act I have ever seen.” Shelander is trained in Mongolian Contortion and is the creator of aerial archery. She has performed on America's Got Talent, France's Got Talent, across North America, Europe and the Mediterranean. Attendees of all ages will delight in the graceful, flexible and hypnotic acrobatic skill of Shelander as well as the gravity-defying performances of other high-flying aerial artists and stunning acrobats, as well as many more surprises.

“This year, we have reimagined every aspect of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS. Our team of visionary artists and creators have crafted a show that promises to mesmerize audiences of all ages,” said Co-Directors Louanne MADORMA and Mark “Swany” Swanhart. “Get ready for a fusion of holiday charm, a musical sleighride and visual breathtaking performances. We believe that Christmas is a time for making memories so mark your calendars for the most anticipated A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS ever.”

For more information, visit Click Here. Celebrate the magic of the season and follow @AMagicalCirqueChristmas on Facebook and Instagram and @CirqueChristmas on Twitter.

 

ABOUT MagicSpace Entertainment

MagicSpace Entertainment, a LiveCo Company, is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net

 

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!


