THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Alaska PAC This Halloween Season

The Addams Family will be presented by Anchorage Community Theatre this Halloween Season. The musical features a book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

This Halloween, Anchorage Community Theatre invites you to step into the spooky, kooky, and altogether ooky world of The Addams Family—in a hilarious new musical comedy that’s frightfully fun for the whole family!

In this delightfully twisted tale, Wednesday Addams—the gothic darling of the famously macabre family—has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a “normal” family. But there’s a catch: she’s invited his parents over for dinner, and the whole Addams clan is in on the secret. What could possibly go wrong? The answer: everything.

Secrets are revealed, relationships are tested, and chaos reigns supreme as two wildly different families come together for one unforgettable night. With hauntingly catchy songs, outrageous humor, and a dash of darkness, The Addams Family is a celebration of love, family, and embracing the wonderfully weird in all of us.

