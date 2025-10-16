OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Comes to Alaska PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Outside Mullingar is coming to Alaska PAC this month. Performances will run Oct 16, 2025 - Oct 26, 2025 at Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits approaching middle age. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that—due to his painful shyness—suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away.

With Anthony’s father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving. Outside Mullingar is a compassionate, delightful work about how it’s never too late to take a chance on love.

Showtimes are: Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Fridays at 7:00 pm, Saturdays at 7:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More