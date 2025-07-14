Jade Catta-Preta Comes to Alaska PAC

Comedy Up North brings stand up comedy to Alaska with top comedians from around the country. This summer series delivers high energy shows and a taste of the national comedy scene right here in Alaska. Whether you're a longtime fan or just looking for a fun night out, enjoy a great night of stand up comedy. These shows support mental health awareness and aim to help end the stigma behind reaching out for help.

Jade Catta-Preta is a Brazilian-born queer comic and actress working in Los Angeles, New York and Brazil. Prior to the pandemic, Jade hosted the iconic E! Network show, The Soup, and is now the host of Hulu’s hit dating show, Hotties.



As a stand-up, Jade performs all over the country both in English and Portuguese and can be seen regularly at comedy clubs in LA and New York. She was a series regular on Manhattan Love Story (ABC) and has recurred on American Housewife (ABC), Future Man (Hulu), Those Who Can’t (TruTv), The Joey Mac Project (PopTV) and Californication (Showtime).



She has guest starred in numerous television shows, including Life in Pieces (CBS), Modern Family (NBC) and 2 Broke Girls (CBS). On the reality front, Jade was a series regular on Girl Code (MTV), Punk’d (MTV), Ladylike (MTV), Flashback Friday (VH1), Greatest Ever (TruTV), and competed on Comedy Knockout (TruTV) and The Funny Dance Show (E!). She has appeared on @MIDNIGHT (Comedy Central), Daily Pop (E!) and has guest judged on Cooking With Cannabis (Netflix). Jade has also been in over 40 national commercials, has appeared in numerous podcasts and has over 50 million views on her comedy clips. In collaboration with OnlyFans, Jade is putting out new and exclusive comedy content on OFTV.