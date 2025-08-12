ESPERANZA: Classical Songs of Hope and Inspiration Comes to UAA Recital Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UAA Department of Music is inviting audiences to a voice recital of solo songs, arias and ensembles with Esperanza: Classical Songs of Hope and Inspiration. The performance is on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Mari Hahn (soprano), Stasia Jamieson (soprano), Nancy Caudill (mezzo), Brewster Jamieson (bass) and Janet Carr-Campbell (piano) perform a concert of classical songs on the themes of hope and inspiration.

Featured composers include Johannes Brahms, Richard Strauss, Camille Saint-Saëns and new compositions by Mari Hahn.

Tickets are required for all ages. Tickets are issued as digital tickets that can be shown from your device as you enter. Tickets can be forwarded to a friend beginning 48 hours before the performance.

The performance is at UAA Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building at University of Alaska Anchorage, 3700 Alumni Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508.