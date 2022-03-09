Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Announces its Season Finale Concert

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra has set its season finale for April. The performance will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm.

BOULANGER D'un matin de printemps

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major

BERLIOZ Symphonie Fantastique

Composed while she was very ill, and one of the last pieces she composed, Boulanger's D'un matin de printemps (Of a spring morning) is not a somber piece, but rather one that sparkles with the suggestion of spring and hope.

Winner of the 2018 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center and a 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, pianist Michael Brown makes his Atwood Concert Hall debut with Ravel's Piano Concerto in G Major. This playful concerto was described by Ravel as not aiming to be profound but to entertain, in the manner of Mozart and Saint-Saëns.

Berlioz composed his dream-like Symphonie Fantastique to express his deep affection for an actress he fell in love with after seeing her on stage (the two eventually married). This epic piece tells the story of an artist gifted with a lively imagination who has poisoned himself with opium as he is haunted by unrequited love. Symphonie Fantastique was the largest scale symphony composed by anyone up to its premiere - five movements, huge orchestra, new instruments introduced to the orchestra (english horn, e flat clarinet, fantastic array of percussion, two harps and doubling timpani parts!) Almost two centuries after its premiere, Symphonie Fantastique retains its radical edge and its ability to astound us!

Learn more at https://centertix.com/events/anchorage-symphonys-season-finale.