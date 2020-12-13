Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Anchorage Community Theatre Presents YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS

The performance takes place on December 24, 2020.

Dec. 13, 2020  

Anchorage Community Theatre will present Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus by Andrew J. Fenady and directed by Brooks Banker.

The performance takes place on December 24, 2020.

A young girl writes a letter to the editor of the New York Sun. "Dear Editor, I am eight years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it's so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?" Ed Mitchell, the editor, assigns Frank Church-a reporter on the verge of self destruction-the task of answering Virginia's question. Church's quest and reply have become one of the world's most quoted and beloved editorials.

See show schedule and buy tickets here.


